Tim Cook touts that Apple has been investing in generative AI tech ‘for years’

Alongside the release of AAPL earnings for Q3 2023, Tim Cook is also touting the company’s investment in generative AI technology. In an interview with Reuters, Cook said that Apple has been “doing research across a wide range of AI technologies, including generative AI, for years.”

This is a notable comment from Cook, who has previously shied away from commenting on generative AI, instead focusing his comments more on broader artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. In May, Cook praised the potential of AI but, at the same time, said that there are “issues that need to be sorted.”

In today’s interview, Cook emphasized that Apple looks for ways to integrate AI technologies, including generative AI, into its products in a way that can “enrich people’s lives.”

We’ve been doing research across a wide range of AI technologies, including generative AI, for years. We’re going to continue investing and innovating and responsibly advancing our products with these technologies to help enrich people’s lives. Obviously, we’re investing a lot, and it is showing up in the R&D spending that you’re looking at.

Reuters also points out that Apple’s research and development spending grew to $22.61 billion during Q3 2023, an increase of $3.12 billion compared to the same quarter last year.

Speaking to CNBC today, Cook further touted Apple’s AI research.

“We view AI and ML as fundamental core technologies. And they are virtually embedded in every product that we build,” he said. “On a research basis, we’ve been doing research on AI and machine learning, including generative AI, for years.”

Bloomberg has reported that Apple is internally testing a generative AI chatbot with employees, oftentimes referred to as AppleGPT. The company is reportedly “aiming to make a significant AI-related announcement next year,” but it’s not exactly clear what that announcement might be.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon