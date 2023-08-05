 Skip to main content

iMessage now supports rich links previews for Threads

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Aug 5 2023 - 10:10 am PT
0 Comments

iMessage will now show rich post link previews for Threads, just like Twitter and Mastodon. This means that when a user shares a link to a Threads post via iMessage, the chat bubble now conveniently shows the text of the post inline, along with the avatar and username of the post author.

This preview is based on standard meta tags supplied in the HTML page’s source code, but Apple has to explicitly whitelist providers to show the text content in the bubbles. So that means Apple is at least somewhat endorsing Threads as a legitimate platform.

Apple does not currently have an official presence for its @apple company account on Threads. However, Apple Music and Apple News have set up profiles — although they are yet to make a post. Apple Fellow Phil Schiller is the only executive so far to have a (public) account on the platform.

For a while, getting upgraded rich content previews for your social media platform on iMessage was a rare occurrence. Apple notably never supported Facebook, but it did support Twitter previews.

Since Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, though, Apple has relatively quickly jumped on the bandwagon to give Apple users a good experience on the upstart rivals. Before the addition of Threads support, it rolled out iMessage Mastodon integration in February.

Follow Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo on Mastodon, Threads, and Twitter.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.