Apple will require Apple Watch accessory makers to support fast charging later this year

With the launch of the Apple Watch Series 7 two years ago, Apple added support for fast charging. Now, Apple is planning to dramatically expand the availability of fast charging options for the Apple Watch by implementing a new requirement on third-party accessory makers later this year.

As part of Apple’s MFi accessory program, Apple Watch accessory makers are required to use an official charging puck module from Apple itself. Currently, Apple offers those companies the option of an older charging module with slower speeds or a new module that is capable of fast charging.

According to third-party accessory companies who spoke to AppleInsider, Apple will stop offering the option of the older charging modules later this year. The deadline for companies to submit their plans for using a slower charging module is set for August 31, and Apple will officially cut off orders for that module on September 30.

This change is notable for a handful of different reasons. First, it will dramatically expand the number of third-party Apple Watch accessories capable of tapping into the device’s ability to charge at faster speeds. All accessories after these dates will be equipped with the new fast-charging Apple Watch charging puck.

This also means that Apple has seemingly resolved the shortages of Apple Watch fast-charging pucks, which were reported by Bloomberg back in July of 2021.

One potential downside, however, is that the fast-charging Apple Watch puck comes at a higher cost for MFi accessory makers. By requiring those companies to use the fast-charging hardware, accessory makers will likely have to raise their prices.

The following Apple Watch variants allow for fast charging:

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple says that with fast charging, your Apple Watch battery level can go from 0-80% in about 45 minutes. Apple has a support document detailing the specifics of fast charging with the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra.

As it stands today, there are only a handful of accessories on the market that support Apple Watch’s fast charging. Belkin, for instance, offers a travel charger with fast-charging support as well as a 3-in-1 version with support for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Included with the Apple Watch is an Apple USB-C Magnetic Fast Charging Cable. As we’ve previously reported, the difference with this cable is that it has aluminum instead of plastic around the magnetic charger. The cable measures 1 meter in length and is available for $29. The model number for the cable is A2515, so make sure you’re buying that specific model if you purchase from a third party other than Apple or Amazon.

You can buy any power adapter that supports USB Power Delivery of 5W or better to achieve fast charging capabilities with that cable.

The elephant in the room here is that Apple’s own MagSafe Duo accessory doesn’t support Apple Watch fast charging. Whether or not Apple has a new version in the works remains to be seen, but this is just further reason that you shouldn’t buy a MagSafe Duo in 2023.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon