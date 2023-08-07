Major League Baseball and Apple are in their second year of streaming select games exclusively on Apple TV+. As MLB heads toward the end of the 2023 regular season, Apple has published the schedule for games it will carry in September.

Friday Night Baseball features two MLB games at the end of each week.

Apple made its first entry into sports streaming in 2022 with Friday Night Baseball. Games were free to watch throughout the season. This year, Apple requires an Apple TV+ subscription ($6.99) to access the MLB games.

Unlike other mediums for watching Major League Baseball games, Apple TV+ is immune to regional blackout restrictions. The service brings MLB game coverage to 60 countries and regions around the world.

Here’s the upcoming Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+:

Friday, September 1

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians

7 p.m. ET

Seattle Mariners at New York Mets

7 p.m. ET

Friday, September 8

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

6:30 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres at Houston Astros

8 p.m. ET

Friday, September 15

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles

7 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals

8 p.m. ET

Friday, September 22

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

10 p.m. ET

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

7 p.m. ET

Separate from Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+, Apple recently announced midseason pricing for its standalone Major League Soccer Season Pass subscription. Prior to the legendary Lionel Messi joining the worst performing team Inter Miami, MLS Season Pass reportedly had nearly 10 million subscribers.

MLB and MLS remain the only two sports streaming deals Apple has cut after dropping out of the bid to carry NFL Sunday Ticket. Google ultimately bought the rights to the package and will offer it as an add-on to YouTube TV starting with the 2023-2024 season.