MLS Season Pass drops price for midseason, Apple says service uptake beat its own expectations

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is dropping its price to account for the fact that about half of the season is now over. The 2023 pass subscription is now available for $49 (down from $99), with an additional $10 discount for Apple TV+ subscribers. The monthly subscription price is unchanged.

Although Apple does not release viewership figures, Apple SVP of services Eddy Cue commented this week that MLS Season Pass had exceeded its own expectations and doing “much better than forecasted” in terms of both subscription and viewership numbers.

The reduced $49 price covers the rest of the 2023 season. The subscription will renew (unless cancelled) at the standard full season price when the 2024 season commences next year.

MLS Season Pass launched in February, representing the first-ever worldwide sports streaming deal giving customers access to all regular season games with no blackouts or regional restrictions. While some games are also simulcast on Fox channel, all games are available to watch through the TV app with the Season Pass.

This week, Cue reiterated the strength of the collaboration between Apple and MLS, and that this is still only year one of a 10-year partnership. As a reminder, Apple’s exclusive worldwide streaming deal for all Major League Soccer games runs through 2032.

MLS matches are currently scheduled on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with overlapping start times to enable MLS 360, a hosted whip-around show available to Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass subscribers. Apple also recently launched Multiview on Apple TV 4K, to allow Apple TV set-top box users to watch multiple live games at the same time.