Deals: Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro $300 off, iPad Air 5 $500, AirTags $25, more

14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro lands at new $300 off all-time low

Here’s your ticket to a new all-time low on Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro. Now falling lower than ever before to an Amazon offer, the savings stack up to $2,199 shipped. Typically fetching $2,499, the M2 Pro model with 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM is now $300 off. It’s $50 under our previous mention and an extra $100 below the Prime Day mention. I personally just upgraded to the M2 Pro MacBook Pro from an M1 Pro model and have been surprised by how snappy the macOS experience is even compared to the previous-generation model.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

iPad Air 5 and its M1 power are an even better value

Amazon today is ringing in the midweek discounts by marking down an assortment of iPad Air 5 models. Apple’s more mid-range tablet is still one of the better values in the iPadOS stable, and now that’s even more the case as the 64GB Wi-Fi model starts at $499.99 shipped in several colors. Down from $599, you’re looking at $99 in savings alongside a chance to score the second-best price yet. It comes within $1 of the all-time low and is matching our previous mention for the lowest price in months. Those same $99 in savings also apply to a collection of other iPad Air 5 configurations, including models with higher storage capacities and cellular connectivity. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage.

If Apple’s more capable iPads aren’t worth the added price, the latest iPad Air 5 arrives with much of the same desktop-class performance as its other machines thanks to an M1 chip. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well.

Best price of the year drops Apple’s AirTags down to $25

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on a single Apple AirTag at $25. Normally fetching $29, you’re now looking at $4 in savings and the lowest price we’ve seen in two months. Today’s offer is still one of the first times in 2023 it has dropped this low, and is the second-best we’ve seen period at Amazon.

Whether you’re looking to bring some peace of mind on your next vacation or just want to have all of Apple’s item finding prowess at the ready for your everyday carry, AirTags provide one of the best tracker experiences out there. Everything comes backed by the company’s U1 chip, which enables a unique precision finding experience backed by an augmented reality interface. We just explored how it’s a must-have for travel in a recent feature.

