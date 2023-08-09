Threads adding three more features this week as users await web app

Meta still has a ton of basic features to build for Threads. This week the team is checking off a few from list.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced three new Threads features in a post on the platform today:

Directly share a post to your Instagram DMs

Custom alt-text for photo/video

New mention button to easily mention someone’s account in your Thread

Posts on Threads can already be shared to Stories on Instagram, and sharing through Instagram DMs will further connect to the platforms. Threads, of course, is based on the same codebase as Instagram.

Custom alt-text support is one of the basic accessibility features that unfortunately didn’t make the cut for the initial launch. It’s good to see support arriving at the start of Threads’ second month.

Zuckerberg says all three new features will arrive on the platform for Threads users this week.

Beyond this week, Threads is prioritizing a web app and advanced search features that users are requesting. Posts from Threads also recently gained rich preview support for iMessage. Threads also launched the highly requested chronological feed recently.

Download Threads for iPhone from the App Store.