I’ve said multiple times how I think Google’s first-party hardware strategy is something Apple should be copying. While Google doesn’t make everything for the Google smart home ecosystem, they do make some key products like doorbells, thermostats, and cameras. If you’re just getting started with a smart home platform, Google has some easy options to start. Even though I love them, I prefer using HomeKit, so I use the Starling Home Hub in order to make them compatible with HomeKit. I recently picked up the Google Nest smoke detector to see how it works as well. Let’s dive in.

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

I opted to go with the battery-powered option of the Nest smoke detector as I didn’t want to replace any of my wired ones because everything in my house is still under the builder’s warranty. I wanted to simply augment my main level with something that was monitored for smoke and carbon monoxide.

Installation process

Say what you want about Google, but they’ve made the setup experience a fantastic process for all of their smart home products. There is a QR code in the box, you scan it using the Nest app. The smoke detector is one of the devices that hasn’t transitioned to the Google Home set up process yet. I had it up and running within ten minutes of unboxing it. Once you have it inside the Google Home app, you’ll want to swap over to the Starling Home Hub app to ensure it pops up there as well. Since my hub was already running and connected to my Google account, it was automatically added in Starling and therefore automatically added in the Home app.

I’ve had many people ask how Starling stays so up-to-date with Google’s moving ecosystem, and I simply respond with that it’s worked perfectly for nearly three years for me, and in some ways, better than native HomeKit products. There is no monthly fee for Starling Home Hub either. Once you connect it to your network, it works silently in the background. It’s really been the best of both worlds for me as I love some of the Nest products, but HomeKit support is table stakes for me.

Day-to-day use case and wrap up

Unlike other smart home products, a smart smoke and carbon monoxide detector aren’t something you’ll interact with daily. Once up and running, you hope you never hear from it again. In the event of a fire, while you’re away from home, or a carbon monoxide leak while you’re at home, it could be potentially life-saving. Within HomeKit, you can create an automation to play a certain song on your HomePods if a carbon monoxide leak is detected, but you’ll also get an emergency notification on your iPhone as well.

Overall, it’s a great-looking product, has no monthly fee for alerts and notifications, and once you pick up a Starling Home Hub, it’s a first-class Home app citizen. With combined smoke and carbon monoxide detection, it’s potentially a life-saving product.

Pick up the Google Nest Smoke Detector from Amazon or Best Buy.