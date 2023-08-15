Apple releases watchOS 9.6.1 update for Apple Watch users

Apple is rolling out a new software update to Apple Watch users ahead of watchOS 10’s launch in September. Starting today, watchOS 9.6.1 is rolling out with a fix for the Movement Disorder API.

Here’s what Apple says is new in watchOS 9.6.1:

This update includes a fix for an issue that prevents access to motion data for apps that use the Movement Disorder API to track tremors and symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease.

The Movement Disorder API was first launched in 2018 as a way for developers to offer passive, all-day monitoring via an Apple Watch. The API is able to monitor two common symptoms of Parkinson’s, including Tremors, indicated by shaking and quivering detected by the Apple Watch. The API can also monitor for Dyskinesia, a side-effect of treatments for Parkinson’s that causes fidgeting and swaying motions in patients.

The bug in watchOS 9.6 prevented third-party apps from accessing this data. Apple says the issue has been rectified with today’s release of watchOS 9.6.1.

You can update your Apple Watch by going to the Apple Watch companion app or to the Settings app on the Apple Watch itself. The build number for watchOS 9.6.1 is 20U80.

As of right now, there’s no sign of other updates from Apple, including iOS 16 and macOS Ventura. We’ll be sure to let you know if any other updates are released today.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon