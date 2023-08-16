Addigy releases comprehensive, one-click compliance and conditional access for macOS devices

Addigy, the popular device management app, has released a new Compliance and Conditional Access engine, a comprehensive solution that enables seamless, one-click device compliance for macOS devices that meets CIS and NIST standards.

This new release aims to add real-time monitoring and reporting capabilities, increase efficiency, boost user transparency, and help companies qualify for cyber insurance and other audits while saving time and engineering resources.

Device Security and Compliance are table stakes. But every company has a different vision of what compliance is. And in the Apple world, many users have a false sense of security,” shared Tim Pearson, CreativeTechs. Addigy Compliance and Conditional Access is a Game Changer for us. With Addigy’s solution, we can provide every organization we work with insight about how their devices compare to the CIS level one baseline. And then work with them to establish what their level of security should be, based on the devices in their organization. Addigy has given us the ability to accurately show device security levels.

As the need for heightened security and compliance requirements become more burdensome, Addigy’s Conditional Access solution takes the next step in delivering macOS management tools that increase efficiency and streamline compliance management,” said Ben Greiner, Apple Champion & Growth Advisor, Addigy. “Our ability to be at the forefront of Apple device management is due to our close work with enterprise IT teams and managed service providers to understand pressing concerns and issues.

The solution provided by Addigy aims to transform the way complex compliance certifications are achieved, enabling organizations to effortlessly bring their devices up to the challenging CIS and NIST standards. With Addigy’s automated approach, IT teams can easily meet regulatory requirements, reduce administrative burdens, and limit security risks. It also includes integration with Microsoft Intune ensuring seamless management and compliance for macOS devices, bringing them on par with other devices like Windows and Chromebooks.