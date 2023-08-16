Amazon Music Unlimited is getting more expensive again, this time for Prime members

Amazon Music Unlimited is the latest music streaming to get more expensive. The company announced today that it’s raising prices for Amazon Music Unlimited for select plans, including for those people subscribed to Amazon Prime.

As detailed in an update to its FAQ page, Amazon Music Unlimited’s price increases will go into effect immediately for new customers and after September 19 for existing subscribers. The company says the price increases will help it “bring you even more content and features” going forward.

The Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan for Prime members is changing from $8.99 to $9.99 per month, $89 to $99 per year.

The Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan is changing from $15.99 to $16.99 per month, $159 to $169 per year.

The move follows Amazon Music Unlimited’s price increase for non-Prime subscribers earlier this year, when the monthly price climbed from $9.99 to $10.99. Today’s price increases impact the Amazon Music Individual plan for Prime subscribers and for the family plan across the board.

And if you’re wondering what Amazon Prime subscribers get if they don’t upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited, here’s the breakdown:

Amazon Music provides Prime members with access to 100 million songs ad-free, the largest catalog of ad-free top podcasts, and thousands of playlists and stations, included with Prime at no additional cost. Prime members can shuffle play any artist, album, or playlist from our expanded music catalog and discover new music based on your likes. Prime members can pick and play songs from a curated selection of All-Access Playlists, on-demand with no skip limits, or download them to listen offline. Offline listening is now only available for All-Access Playlists.

Upgrading to Amazon Music Unlimited unlocks the ability to play any song you want without having to shuffle, lossless quality, spatial audio and Dolby Atmos, and more.

Price increases for music streaming services have risen around the entire industry over the last year. Spotify increased its pricing last month, while Apple Music saw its own price increase a year ago. Alongside music streaming services price hikes, video streaming services have also gotten more expensive. Most recently, Disney announced price increases for Disney+ and Hulu that will go into effect in October.