Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.5.1 with System Settings fix

There’s a new software update out today for Macs running macOS Ventura.

macOS 13.5.1 is available for all Mac users and includes a fix for an issue with System Settings (no, not the layout):

macOS Ventura 13.5.1 fixes an issue in System Settings that prevents location permissions from appearing.

While macOS Ventura saw an update this week, we managed to get through another round of developer betas without seeing an update to macOS Sonoma beta.

That’s likely because Apple is focusing on iOS 17 and other software updates that are expected to ship in September. macOS Sonoma, in history is any indication, will likely be finalized and released for everyone in October.

We also expect to see iOS 16.7 materialize in September for devices not hopping on the iOS 17 train.