 Skip to main content

Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.5.1 with System Settings fix

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Aug 17 2023 - 10:45 am PT
1 Comment
macOS Ventura

There’s a new software update out today for Macs running macOS Ventura.

macOS 13.5.1 is available for all Mac users and includes a fix for an issue with System Settings (no, not the layout):

macOS Ventura 13.5.1 fixes an issue in System Settings that prevents location permissions from appearing.

While macOS Ventura saw an update this week, we managed to get through another round of developer betas without seeing an update to macOS Sonoma beta.

That’s likely because Apple is focusing on iOS 17 and other software updates that are expected to ship in September. macOS Sonoma, in history is any indication, will likely be finalized and released for everyone in October.

We also expect to see iOS 16.7 materialize in September for devices not hopping on the iOS 17 train.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.