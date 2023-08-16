Update 1: Apple is now rolling out the same updates to public beta testers.

Update 2: The latest watchOS 10 public beta is out a day after iOS 17 public beta.

Apple on Tuesday released iOS 17 beta 6 to developers, exactly one week after making beta 5 available. As we’re just a month away from the official release of iOS 17, the company has been working on bug fixes and getting everything ready for users. Read on as we detail more about the update.

iOS 17 beta 6 is now available

Apple unveiled iOS 17 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5, previewing new features coming to iPhone, including StandBy, Live Voicemail, AirDrop updates, and much more. iOS 17 has been available as a pre-release version since early June. Last month, Apple expanded iOS 17 testing through its public beta program as well.

In addition to iOS 17 beta 6, Apple has also released new builds to watchOS 10 and tvOS 17 beta users. You can check out the build numbers below:

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 beta 6: 21A5312c

tvOS 17 and HomePod Software 17 beta 6: 21J5339b

watchOS 10 beta 6: 21R5341c

If you’re already running iOS, watchOS, or tvOS beta on your devices, make sure to install the latest build available by going to Settings > Software Update.

According to Apple, all the new software will be released to the public this fall. Rumors suggest that Apple’s event will take place in the third week of September, so that’s probably when Apple will confirm when iOS 17 will become available to everyone. In the meantime, follow our coverage to stay up-to-date on the latest.

Did you find anything new in today’s betas? Let us know in the comments section below or tell us through our social media, @9to5Mac.

