 Skip to main content

iOS 17 lets users create Shortcuts actions to open specific Camera app modes

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Aug 2 2023 - 4:47 pm PT
1 Comment
iOS 17 lets users create Shortcuts actions to open specific Camera app modes

Apple’s Shortcuts app has evolved a lot since the company acquired Workflow in 2017. For those unfamiliar, it lets users create a series of automated processes on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even Apple Watch. And with iOS 17, Apple is adding even more functionality to the app, which now supports Camera app actions.

Camera app shortcuts coming to iOS 17

As noted by Matthew Cassineli, the latest iOS 17 beta available to developers and public beta testers adds new Shortcuts actions to open specific camera modes in the Camera app. With the new “Open Camera” action, users can choose between different camera modes and “immediately open any preset using Shortcuts.”

There are up to nine different modes available, which vary depending on the device you have:

  • Photo
  • Selfie
  • Video
  • Portrait
  • Portrait Selfie
  • Cinematic
  • Slo-Mo
  • Time-Lapse
  • Pano

These shortcuts can be very useful for a lot of things, like creating voice commands to use Siri to open the Camera app in a specific mode. You can also add icons to quickly access a specific mode right from your Home Screen.

More about iOS 17

iOS 17 comes with a bunch of new features for the iPhone. These include enhancements to FaceTime and Messages, a new StandBy mode, interactive Home Screen widgets, NameDrop, and smarter keyboard suggestions. For the iPad, the update brings a brand new customizable Lock Screen, plus support for microphones and USB webcams.

iOS 17 beta is currently available through the Apple Developer and Apple Beta Software programs. The official release to the public is expected this fall.

Read also:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 17

iOS 17
Siri Shortcuts

Siri Shortcuts

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.