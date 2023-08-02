Apple’s Shortcuts app has evolved a lot since the company acquired Workflow in 2017. For those unfamiliar, it lets users create a series of automated processes on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even Apple Watch. And with iOS 17, Apple is adding even more functionality to the app, which now supports Camera app actions.

Camera app shortcuts coming to iOS 17

As noted by Matthew Cassineli, the latest iOS 17 beta available to developers and public beta testers adds new Shortcuts actions to open specific camera modes in the Camera app. With the new “Open Camera” action, users can choose between different camera modes and “immediately open any preset using Shortcuts.”

There are up to nine different modes available, which vary depending on the device you have:

Photo

Selfie

Video

Portrait

Portrait Selfie

Cinematic

Slo-Mo

Time-Lapse

Pano

These shortcuts can be very useful for a lot of things, like creating voice commands to use Siri to open the Camera app in a specific mode. You can also add icons to quickly access a specific mode right from your Home Screen.

More about iOS 17

iOS 17 comes with a bunch of new features for the iPhone. These include enhancements to FaceTime and Messages, a new StandBy mode, interactive Home Screen widgets, NameDrop, and smarter keyboard suggestions. For the iPad, the update brings a brand new customizable Lock Screen, plus support for microphones and USB webcams.

iOS 17 beta is currently available through the Apple Developer and Apple Beta Software programs. The official release to the public is expected this fall.

