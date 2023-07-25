iOS 17 beta 4: Here’s what new

iOS 17 beta 4 is here, and it includes a handful of small changes and new features for iPhone and iPad users. Head below as we round up everything that’s changed ahead of iOS 17 being released to the general public in September.

The first beta of iOS 17 was released following the WWDC on June 5, and beta two was released two weeks later on June 21. iOS 17 beta 2 included updates to AirDrop, changes to the Settings app, crossfade support in Apple Music, and more. iOS 17 beta 3 was released on July 5 and brought more in-depth credits to the Music and more.

Since the release of iOS 17 beta 3, Apple also released the first iOS 17 public beta. We expect a new iOS 17 public beta build to be released sometime later this week or early next week.

What’s new in iOS 17 beta 4?

Ahead of Photo Stream being shut down this week, iOS 17 beta 4 removes the feature entirely.

iOS 17 beta 4 includes a new toggle in the Settings app that allows users to disable the ability to initiate AirDrop transfers by bringing two devices close together.

In the Messages app, Apple has tweaked the layout and icons for Messages apps in iOS 17 beta 4.

As spotted by Hidde Collee on Twitter, iOS 17 beta 4 includes a slightly tweaked design for buttons in the TV app.

There’s also a new AirPlay picker animation included in iOS 17 beta 4:

On the Lock Screen, iOS 17 beta 4 has made the thinnest text option slightly thicker. It’s iOS 7 all over again!

Spot anything else?

