Apple releases iOS 17 beta 4

iOS 17 beta 4 is now available through the developer beta program. The fourth beta versions of iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS Sonoma are also available for developer beta testers.

Apple unveiled iOS 17 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5, previewing new features coming to iPhone including StandBy, Live Voicemail, AirDrop updates, and much more.

iOS 17 has been available as a pre-release version since early June. Starting last week, Apple has expanded iOS 17 testing through its public beta program as well.

This year Apple has made it possible to join the developer beta program without an annual fee. The key difference between developer and public beta releases is timing. Early versions of developer beta releases go out in plenty of time to make sure nothing critical breaks for public beta users.

We expect iOS 17 to be ready for primetime in September. In the meantime, follow our coverage to stay up-to-date on the latest.

