New Snoopy special premieres on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today presents its latest new Peanuts special ‘One-of-a-Kind Marcie’. Through an exclusive deal with WildBrain, Apple TV+ is the exclusive home of all Peanuts content, including originals series, classics and wholly new special. The latest addition to the roster stars introvert Marcie.

In ‘Snoopy Presents One-of-a-Kind Marcie’, shy and introverted Marcie runs for class president as she sees various ways to improve the life at school for the other students. But her great ideas initially fall on deaf ears. She doesn’t have the confidence to be assertive and get noticed.

Over the course of the special, Marcie finds a different way to express her ideas, and improve the experience for everyone at school.

The new special joins an array of original Peanuts content streaming on Apple TV+, including Lucy’s School, To Mom (and Dad), with Love, The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space, Who Are You, Charlie Brown?.

Apple TV+ is also home to dozens of Peanuts classic specials. Apple has already announced additional brand new Peanuts titles upcoming in 2024 including ‘Camp Snoopy’ and ‘Welcome Home, Franklin’.

Outside of Peanuts, also streaming this month on Apple TV+ is animated series Strange Planet, new documentary Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn and the second season of sci-fi show Invasion.