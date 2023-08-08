Based on the viral social media posts and bestselling graphic novel, Strange Planet is a new animated TV series hailing from the mind of Nathan W. Pyle. The show is streaming now on Apple TV+.

Told through the stories of these innocent homogeneous blue aliens, Strange Planet reflects on the absurdities of everyday human life. Pyle’s comic strips have gone viral on social media so much that they were turned into a graphic novel, and are now realized in this faithfully light-hearted TV adaptation.

Executive produced by Pyle and Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty), the show has been in development for several years, officially landing at Apple TV+ development studios during the pandemic. The voice cast includes Tunde Adebimpe, Demi Adejuyigbe, Danny Audi, and more.

How to watch Strange Planet TV show

The Strange Planet TV show is rolling out in weekly instalments. The first three episodes are streaming today, on August 9, with the remainder of the ten episode season dropping weekly each Wednesday.

You can watch Strange Planet exclusively through the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 per month, and you can get a free seven day trial for new accounts here.

Get the Apple TV app on devices like iPhone, iPad, Mac, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox and more. Android and PC users can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Other upcoming premieres this month includes the new Peanuts special One-of-a-Kind Marcie, second season of sci-fi drama Invasion, and new docuseries Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn. See everything coming to Apple TV+ in our comprehensive guide.