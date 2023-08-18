ESR is one of the leading manufacturers of mobile accessories, boasting a vast customer base of over 100 million worldwide. Now, with their innovative HaloLock system, they’ve extended the capabilities of MagSafe for iPhone, opening up a diverse array of accessories ranging from cases to external batteries that can double as a stand.

MagSafe was introduced by Apple in 2020 with the iPhone 12. By integrating the Qi standard for wireless charging with powerful magnets, MagSafe revolutionized the market by enabling a seamless alignment between the phone and various accessories. This alignment is particularly crucial for charging accessories, as it significantly enhances the efficiency of charging.

Although Apple itself offers MagSafe accessories, ESR took it a step further by creating MFi-certified MagSafe accessories with the extensive HaloLock ecosystem, expanding the scope of accessories that can leverage this cutting-edge technology. The HaloLock accessories are versatile, catering to different scenarios – be it at home, work, or during travel. ESR’s HaloLock collection stands out as one of the largest assortments of MagSafe-compatible accessories available globally.

Unlike other accessories you find on the market, ESR’s latest chargers are certified by Apple, which means they deliver 15W fast charging to the iPhone instead of just 7.5W. Combined with ESR’s CryoBoost technology, charging your iPhone with a wireless charger is faster than ever.

CryoBoost

Charging your phone wirelessly can sometimes be tricky. Even when the alignment is perfect, the magnets in these chargers can make your phone heat up more than regular wired chargers. But don’t worry! ESR has come up with an amazing solution called CryoBoost technology. They added a cooling fan to their charger, which helps keep your iPhone cool while charging.

Keeping your phone cool has some great benefits. Not only does it enable faster charging, but it also helps maintain your battery’s health. ESR CryoBoost system can recharge your iPhone in less than three hours, while the official MagSafe Charger might take over 4 hours. So, you can enjoy a quicker and safer charging experience with ESR’s innovative CryoBoost technology.

ESR is now launching new chargers with CryoBoost technology, making charging your iPhone even more convenient, whether you’re at home, in the office, or even in your car.

15 W Car Charger with MagSafe + CryoBoost

The 15 W Car Charger with MagSafe + CryoBoost is the perfect elegant solution for those in need of a phone charger for their car. Thanks to its strong magnets, you can simply place your iPhone on the charger, and it will stay in place. At the same time, the charger functions as a stand, allowing you to safely use essential phone features like GPS apps while driving.

At the same time, the built-in cooling fan is extremely important in these scenarios, as keeping your iPhone on the car dashboard while charging can make it even hotter than usual, especially due to the sunlight entering through the windows.

Ordinary 15W MagSafe chargers are forced to throttle their power output to avoid overheating, but CryoBoost keeps your phone’s temperature cooler during charging to ensure speeds stay at their maximum. And thank’s to the Made for MagSafe certification, the new ESR’s Car Charger delivers full-speed 15W fast charging for iPhone.

You can buy the new 15 W Car Charger with MagSafe + CryoBoost on Amazon for $105.99.

ESR 25 W 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe + CryoBoost

If you’re tired of managing multiple charging cables for your AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhone, the 25 W 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe + CryoBoost might be the best answer. This accessory allows you to recharge up to three devices simultaneously, simplifying your charging routine.

One notable feature of this charger is the ability to recharge AirPods and Apple Watch alongside your iPhone. The 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe + CryoBoost aims to keep your Apple devices always ready to go. The charger also includes a Sleep Mode that turns off all status lights at night, ensuring a peaceful sleeping environment without any annoying bright lights.

Once again, the Made for MagSafe certification allows the new ESR 3-in-1 Charger to deliver full 15W to the iPhone while still charging the Apple Watch and AirPods.

The 25 W 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe + CryoBoost is available on Amazon for $119.99.

100 W 6-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe + CryoBoost

And if you’re looking for an even more powerful alternative, ESR has the 100 W 6-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe + CryoBoost. It combines everything that the 3-in-1 Wireless Charger has to offer, plus two GaN-enabled USB-C ports and one regular USB port to recharge up to six devices simultaneously.

With a maximum power delivery of 100 W, the 3-in-1 Wireless Charger can quickly recharge devices like iPads and MacBooks, and it still has plenty of power left for an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. And just like the other products, the 100 W 6-in-1 Charging Station is a MagSafe certified accessory.

The first Apple-Certified 6-in-1 MagSafe Charger with GaN technology is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter, and for a limited time, you can get one starting at $154.

