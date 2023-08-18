Friday’s best deals: M2 MacBook Air $920, 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro $1,200 off, CalDigit TB3 hub, more

Friday has a fresh batch of Apple deals up for grabs, with the best centered around a chance to score Apple’s latest 13-inch M2 MacBook Air from $920. That’s joined by some serious clearance offers on 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros at $1,200 off to go alongside one of 9to5’s favorite Thunderbolt 3 hubs. A rare discount to $220 on CalDigit’s TS3 Plus wraps up the savings. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $229 on Apple’s latest 13-inch M2 MacBook Air

Woot today is ending the work week by offering Apple’s latest 13-inch M2 MacBook Air starting at $920 for factory renewed/open-box models. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Down from $1,099, the 256GB model is now clocking in at one of the best prices ever. This is a $179 discount and even undercuts the ongoing new condition price cut by $29. You can also save on the elevated 512GB capacity model, which now sells for $1,069.99. That’s down from the usual $1,299 price tag to offer an even more notable $229 discount. Both offerings come backed by a full 1-year warranty, too.

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and is complemented by a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers, though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which makes the cut alongside other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac.

Though if you’d rather just go with a new condition model for a little extra peace of mind, both B&H and Best Buy are offering the M2 MacBook Air for $949. You’re paying an extra $29 for the entry-level config, but getting a sealed model as opposed to the open-box condition unit above.

Save $900+ on Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pros

Adorama is now offering some of the best discounts on previous-generation M1 Pro MacBook Pro models to date. Taking the spotlight, the 16-inch machine is dropping down to $1,949 with some extra memory built into the package. Our readers are always asking for higher-end models with more RAM, and now Adorama delivers with this 512GB/32GB configuration. It’s down from the usual $2,899 going rate in order to deliver $950 in savings. This is a new all-time low and $50 under the last mention of a model like this. To go alongside that configuration, Adorama is stepping up to deliver an even more compelling package with the 1TB and 64GB MacBook Pro at $2,499. This is clocking in at $1,200 off the usual $3,699 price tag in order to also deliver a new all-time low. It’s also $300 under our last mention.

Apple’s now previous-generation flagship MacBook Pro may not be the most recent release, but still arrives with much of the same refreshed form-factor as the newer models. M1 Pro chip starts the improved form-factor and powers the experience that comes centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. So if you’re not sold on the performance gains of the new M2 iteration, today’s price cut is easily worth considering.

CalDigit’s popular TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock for Mac falls $220

CalDigit’s official Amazon store is currently offering its TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $220. Marking a new 2023 low, today’s offer lands from the usual $300 going rate. It’s now $80 off, and undercutting our previous mention by an extra $50. This is also the same price as we saw from our previous mention back in May, but for a renewed model. Easily one of our favorite Thunderbolt docks on the market – of either TB3 or 4 varieties – TS3 Plus has been a staple of 9to5 desk setups for years.

Packed into its premium metal shell are five USB-A ports, three TB3 outputs, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. This dock not only expands your Mac’s I/O, but brings 87W USB-C charging to the equation, allowing you to connect to all of these inputs with a single cable while still powering up your MacBook. You can learn more about why in our hands-on review.

