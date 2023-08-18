Apple Watch X redesign rumored, multi-room HomePod experiences, iPhone battery health controversy

Benjamin and Chance discuss what an ‘Apple Watch X’ could look like, in what Mark Gurman described as the biggest redesign for the Apple Watch ever. There’s a brewing social media storm about iPhone battery health possibly degrading faster than normal, the iTunes Trailers app is discontinued, and Chance is frustrated with the (un)reliability of the HomePod multi-room experience.

