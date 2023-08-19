Introducing Passkeys in 1Password – a new kind of login credential [Video]

Passwords are a problem

If you don’t use a password manager, there’s the issue of creating, remembering, and using strong passwords. That’s why so many people use short passwords, or just reuse the same passwords over and over for every website. Obviously that’s a huge security issue.

But even if you do use a password manager, it’s still super-annoying whenever you have to reset your password. Thankfully, there’s a better way – I want to introduce you to Passkeys.

What are Passkeys?

Passkeys are a new kind of login credential that will entirely replace passwords.

Passkeys don’t need to be memorized. There are no weak passkeys. Passkeys can never be stolen in a data breach.

Passkeys are much more secure than passwords, easy to use, and fully supported by companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft.

So how do Passkeys work?

Each passkey consists of two interlocking parts – a public key and private key – that are mathematically linked. The public key is shared with the app or website you have an account for and the private key is stored on trusted devices like your smartphone or computer, and protected by a PIN or via biometrics like Face ID or Touch ID.

Both keys are needed to authenticate you and it’s impossible to reverse-engineer one part of the passkey from the other.

When you want to login using your passkey, your device will prompt you to verify your identity and then both keys are used to generate an authentication token for the app or website you’re signing in to.

No one can log in to your passkey-protected accounts unless they have physical access to your device and are able to unlock the device.

To recap

Passkeys are fast and effortless to create.

You don’t have to remember anything.

Passkeys are strong by default.

Passkeys are resistant to phishing and other social engineering attacks.

Starting this summer, 1Password will introduce passkeys as an item type so you can store them alongside your current passwords and use them seamlessly. 1Password will help you create, manage and share passkeys and keep them safe alongside your passwords, credit cards, secure notes, and other private data. It will also sync them securely to all of your devices.

So yeah passwords as they stand today are kind of a problem, but passkeys are coming to change the game. Visit 1Password’s website to learn more about passkeys before they go live.