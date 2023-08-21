Apple is holding its annual Apple Pay promotion to benefit national parks this week. From now through August 27, the company is donating $10 to the National Parks Foundation for every transaction using Apple Pay on Apple.com, through the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store. Apple caps its donation to the NPF from the promotion at $1 million.

Pay however you want if you’re the 100,001st transaction this week — not that you’d know. Also, does Apple donate $10 if you buy the $9 USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter? We’re guessing yes. That’s the power move.

Just don’t do anything we wouldn’t do like dropping $1600 on a 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max. Unless you’re switching from Android. There’s never a bad time to switch from Android. Seriously, it’s triggering when people online joke about buying an iPhone 14 Pro Max right before the iPhone 15 Pro Max comes out!

Anyway, yes, the national parks. Apple holds the Apple Pay promotion in late August because the 25th is when the National Parks Service celebrates its birthday. Happy birthday, NPS. Much like the M1 iMac, the National Parks Service turns 107 this year.

Apple will also promote the anniversary with its annual Apple Watch Activity Challenge later this week. Go forth and do good, and find a national park near you.