 Skip to main content

Using Apple Pay benefits national parks, but probably don’t buy an iPhone 14 Pro Max

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Aug 21 2023 - 1:03 pm PT
0 Comments
Apple national parks donations Apple Pay

Apple is holding its annual Apple Pay promotion to benefit national parks this week. From now through August 27, the company is donating $10 to the National Parks Foundation for every transaction using Apple Pay on Apple.com, through the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store. Apple caps its donation to the NPF from the promotion at $1 million.

Pay however you want if you’re the 100,001st transaction this week — not that you’d know. Also, does Apple donate $10 if you buy the $9 USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter? We’re guessing yes. That’s the power move.

Just don’t do anything we wouldn’t do like dropping $1600 on a 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max. Unless you’re switching from Android. There’s never a bad time to switch from Android. Seriously, it’s triggering when people online joke about buying an iPhone 14 Pro Max right before the iPhone 15 Pro Max comes out!

Anyway, yes, the national parks. Apple holds the Apple Pay promotion in late August because the 25th is when the National Parks Service celebrates its birthday. Happy birthday, NPS. Much like the M1 iMac, the National Parks Service turns 107 this year.

Apple will also promote the anniversary with its annual Apple Watch Activity Challenge later this week. Go forth and do good, and find a national park near you.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.