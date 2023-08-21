Deals: Apple MagSafe Battery Pack $84, iPhone 13/Pro/Max from $530, more

All of Monday’s best deals are now live and headlined by the best price of the year on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack at $84. Joined by new all-time lows on Apple’s iPhone 13/Pro/Max smartphones, pricing starts from $530 to help you score a new handset for less. It’s all joined by Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe charger with metal kickstand at $22. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack returns to 2023 low

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack. Now dropping in price for one of the first times this year, the in-house accessory sells for $84. It’s down from the usual $99 price tag and landing as a match of our previous mention from right after Prime Day. With the iPhone 15 slated to launch in just under a month, now if your chance to score the popular accessory at its lowest price of 2023 to pair it with Apple’s latest, or just your existing handset.

The 5,000mAh internal battery is backed by a magnetic ring to snap right onto the back of your smartphone. This being an official accessory from Apple also means that it has a trick up its sleeve that other MagSafe power banks out there can’t match, with the usual 7.5W output being paired with the ability to deliver a full 15W charging experience to your iPhone when plugged into another power source over USB-C. And in true Apple fashion, it has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

Save on Apple’s iPhone 13/Pro/Max smartphones

Headlining this week’s new Apple deals, Monday is kicking off thanks to Woot offering a new sale that’s marking down certified refurbished iPhone models. This time putting the more recent iPhone 13 series in the spotlight, these refurbished offers are delivering the best prices to date at the very least, if not entirely new all-time lows in their own right. A favorite from the collection, iPhone 13 Pro comes in certified refurbished condition for one of the first times at $680. Delivery will set you back $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer is most notably a new all-time low. On top of amounting to $319 in savings, today’s offer is also landing at $50 under our previous mention.

Apple’s previous-generation iPhone 13 Pro comes centered around the A15 Bionic chip like other handsets in the series, which powers the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. There’s all of the usual staples from Apple like Face ID, Cinematic mode video recording, and MagSafe charging. Dive into our coverage for a closer look and then head below for a breakdown on the pricing for the whole lineup.

Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe charger with metal kickstand hits $22

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the new Belkin 15W MagSafe Charger with metal kickstand at $22. Down from $30, you’re looking at 25% in savings alongside both the second offer yet and the second-best discount. It comes within $2.50 of the all-time low, too.

Launching as one of the latest third-party MagSafe chargers actually capable of dishing out 15W speeds to one of Apple’s latest iPhone 14 or other previous-generation handsets, Belkin’s model arrives now as one of the more affordable solutions out there thanks to today’s sale. Sporting some extra premium features over the likes of even Apple’s in-house model, there’s notably now a kickstand built into the back of the charger that lets you prop up your handset while it refuels. That’s also supplemented by a braided nylon USB-C cable for some extra durability when thrown in your everyday carry.

