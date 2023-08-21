 Skip to main content

Do’s and don’ts for cleaning your dirty Apple Watch band

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Aug 21 2023 - 10:30 am PT
A recent study has found our Apple Watch bands are home to dangerous bacteria, highlighting the importance of regularly cleaning them. But what’s safe or best to use? Here’s how to clean Apple Watch bands with step-by-step do’s and don’ts.

New research published this summer looking at the contamination of smartwatch bands found that 95% were covered with bacteria. And surprising the researchers, the results found 85% of the bands studied had Staphylococcus spp which can cause Staph infections.

The researchers were particularly concerned about the Pseudomonas spp and enteric bacteria they found which can cause a number of serious health issues.

Tip: To make a habit of routine band cleaning, add a recurring reminder to your calendar or to-do list right now.

How to clean Apple Watch bands

Band cleaning DON’Ts

Per Apple’s support document:

  • Don’t clean your band with an abrasive cleaner or cloth
  • Don’t use Clorox wipes or alcohol on leather or fabric bands
  • Don’t soak leather bands in water or cleaners
  • Don’t use hydrogen peroxide or bleach

Best items to clean Apple Watch bands

  • Clean microfiber cloth or similar
  • Clorox wipe or 70% alcohol only on Apple’s Solo Loop, Sport Band, Nike Sport Band, Ocean Band, or metal band (or similar silicone, rubber, or metal bands)
  • Flosser pick
  • UV sanitizer

Steps to clean Apple Watch bands

  1. Remove the band from your Apple Watch (refresher here)
  2. Wipe it down with a clean microfiber cloth, slightly dampen your cloth with clean water if needed
    • Apple notes you can use a mild soap on silicone, rubber, or fabric bands
  3. To disinfect silicone, rubber, or metal bands, use a Clorox wipe or 70% isopropyl/ethyl alcohol on your cloth and wipe it down
  4. To disinfect a band of any material, you can use a UV sanitizer – but keep in mind this may age leather bands more quickly or fade fabric bands more quickly
  5. Use a flosser pick to break up and remove gunk from tough-to-reach spots
  6. Blue Tack is another way to remove dirt and gunk from links, band lugs, etc.
  7. Dry your band with a cloth and let leather bands completely dry before reconnecting them to your Apple Watch

Apple highlights you should follow any specific cleaning directions that came with third-party Apple Watch bands.

