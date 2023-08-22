Apple Watch Ultra is headlining all of today’s best deals, with a series of $99 discounts landing on the rugged wearable. It’s joined by a 30% off Satechi Apple accessory sale, as well as ecobee’s latest SmartThermostats with HomeKit starting at $170. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Ultra all-time lows arrive at $99 off

Amazon is now offering the best prices yet on Apple Watch Ultra. The latest flagship wearable from Apple now drops down to $700. There’s a more selective assortment of styles this time around that are landing at $99 off the usual $799 price tag, delivering new all-time lows along the way for those interested in the Alpine Loop or Trail loop styles. Today’s offer is $49 under our previous mention from just after the Prime Day festivities, as well.

Apple Watch Ultra arrives as the most capable wearable ever from Apple with an even more rugged design that the usual Series 8 offerings, or any of its predecessors for that matter. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the Digital Crown and customizable action button, rounding out the form-factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there’s all the actual features like 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over in our coverage.

Satechi takes 30% off popular Apple accessories

Earlier in the month, Satechi launched a sitewide sale to help shoppers get ready for the new fall semester, but now the brand is back with an even more enticing back to school sale. This time around, you’ll be able to save 30% on its popular Apple accessories. That’s an extra 10% off from the last few sales we’ve seen, though there is a catch. Today’s promotion only applies to a more limited assortment of gear from Satechi. You can shop all of the eligible accessories on this landing page.

ecobee’s latest SmartThermostat Premium with HomeKit on sale

Amazon today has a pair of discounts on ecobee’s latest HomeKit SmartThermostats in a well-timed end of summer sale. With free shipping across the board, our favorite of the batch is putting the brand’s most capable climate control solution in the spotlight. Its new SmartThermostat Premium at $220 is now seeing one of its first markdowns this year from the usual $250 price tag. This is $30 off and landing at within $7 of the 2023 low, marking the third-best price of the year so far.

ecobee’s latest smart thermostat arrives with an updated design that still stays true to what we’ve seen from the company in the past – putting a touchscreen display at the center of its form-factor to supplement the actual smart controls. Perfect for keeping your space the right temperature as the inconsistent fall weather rolls in, this model works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, while also serving as a standalone smart speaker for the former two. That lets you call up either voice assistant right from the thermostat, on top of using your smartphone. ecobee then rounds out the package by including not only a separate temperature sensor, but also an internal one for hyperlocal readings to automate your space.

