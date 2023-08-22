Proton launches VPN for Business with ‘Essentials’ to fully customized enterprise plans

Privacy-focused Proton has been busy this year, launching family plans, its password manager, and more. Now the company has made its open-source VPN officially available for businesses.

Proton shared in a press release today that thousands of organizations have been using its VPN service for years and after seeing demand continue to grow, it’s formally launching the VPN for Business.

Proton says to serve companies and organizations of all sizes, it has three plans:

Proton VPN Essentials: brings essential network monitoring features to allow safe access to the internet from anywhere.

Proton VPN Business: includes virtual private gateway and dedicated servers with fixed IP addresses. This allows businesses to control and segment access to internal resources, allowing employees and contractors access to only the content and apps required for their roles.

Proton VPN Enterprise: a fully customizable plan to suit the needs of any organization.

Proton highlights its VPN as different from the competition with advanced anti-censorship, malware, and man-in-the-middle attack protections.

More features include dedicated IP addresses and servers, private gateways, 24/7 support, instant deployment with no hardware needed, and one of the largest VPN networks.

All of that is built on an open-source foundation with all of Proton’s apps and services being regularly publicly audited with the results viewable by anyone.

Pricing for the new plans starts from €/$5.99/month per user for VPN Essentials, €/$8.99/month per user for the VPN Business when paying for two years of the service. VPN Enterprise plans are priced on demand.

You can learn more about the Proton VPN for Business plans on the new landing page.