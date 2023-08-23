First images surface of Philips Hue smart home cameras

We learned at the beginning of August that Philips Hue is planning to launch its first smart home cameras soon. As the release nears, we’ve got a look at the first images of the devices that are expected to start at ~$200.

Spotted by Hueblog.com, two of the four new Philips Hue smart home cameras made it through the FCC approval process.

The filings include pictures of the devices and technical details, however, keep in mind this may not be their final finished form.

As noted on the caution sticker, Philips has included magnets in the cameras which may be used to connect to mounts and stands which are not pictured below.

Here’s a look at the upcoming wired Hue camera per the FCC filing:

And here’s the larger wireless Hue camera that includes a battery:

Noted in the images, both of these cameras feature WiFi, Bluetooth, and ZigBee connectivity.

Hueblog.com predicts Bluetooth will be used for setup while WiFi will be leveraged for video transmission. Zigbee will be used to connect to the Hue bridge.

We haven’t heard yet whether the upcoming Hue cameras will feature HomeKit or HomeKit Secure Video support, but the Hue bridge features HomeKit support – so fingers crossed.

Philips Hue smart camera pricing

As for pricing, here are the expectations from Hueblog:

Hue Camera Wired (black/white) €199

Hue Camera Wired Desktop (black/white) at €229

Hue Camera Battery (black/white) at €249

Hue Flood Light Camera at €349

Those are some premium prices and with lots of competition on the market and Philips Hue coming in late, it’ll have its work cut out to convince customers to pick these up.

Signify CEO Eric Rondolat has said that the new Hue smart cameras will feature end-to-end encryption as a unique selling point. But any camera with HomeKit Secure Video does that too which go for well under $100.

Philips Hue smart camera launch date

We may not have to wait much longer to learn all the details, Hueblog.com expects Philips Hue to launch the new cameras within the next two weeks.

What do you think? Are you willing to pay a premium for Hue cameras? Or are you already all set with another brand? Share your thoughts in the comments!