 Skip to main content

First images surface of Philips Hue smart home cameras

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Aug 23 2023 - 9:43 am PT
0 Comments
Philips Hue Matter support | Living room scene

We learned at the beginning of August that Philips Hue is planning to launch its first smart home cameras soon. As the release nears, we’ve got a look at the first images of the devices that are expected to start at ~$200.

This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates five different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses and schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage, and protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

“This

Spotted by Hueblog.com, two of the four new Philips Hue smart home cameras made it through the FCC approval process.

The filings include pictures of the devices and technical details, however, keep in mind this may not be their final finished form.

As noted on the caution sticker, Philips has included magnets in the cameras which may be used to connect to mounts and stands which are not pictured below.

Here’s a look at the upcoming wired Hue camera per the FCC filing:

And here’s the larger wireless Hue camera that includes a battery:

Noted in the images, both of these cameras feature WiFi, Bluetooth, and ZigBee connectivity.

Hueblog.com predicts Bluetooth will be used for setup while WiFi will be leveraged for video transmission. Zigbee will be used to connect to the Hue bridge.

We haven’t heard yet whether the upcoming Hue cameras will feature HomeKit or HomeKit Secure Video support, but the Hue bridge features HomeKit support – so fingers crossed.

Philips Hue smart camera pricing

As for pricing, here are the expectations from Hueblog:

  • Hue Camera Wired (black/white) €199
  • Hue Camera Wired Desktop (black/white) at €229
  • Hue Camera Battery (black/white) at €249
  • Hue Flood Light Camera at €349

Those are some premium prices and with lots of competition on the market and Philips Hue coming in late, it’ll have its work cut out to convince customers to pick these up.

Signify CEO Eric Rondolat has said that the new Hue smart cameras will feature end-to-end encryption as a unique selling point. But any camera with HomeKit Secure Video does that too which go for well under $100.

Philips Hue smart camera launch date

We may not have to wait much longer to learn all the details, Hueblog.com expects Philips Hue to launch the new cameras within the next two weeks.

What do you think? Are you willing to pay a premium for Hue cameras? Or are you already all set with another brand? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

HomeKit

HomeKit

HomeKit is Apple's home automation framework tha…
Philips Hue

Philips Hue

Philips Hue, initially introduced in 2012, is a …

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12