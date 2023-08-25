 Skip to main content

iPhone 15 Pro: How much lighter will titanium be versus stainless steel?

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Aug 25 2023 - 6:10 am PT
iPhone 15 Pro will rely on a titanium frame instead of stainless steel, and that should make for a noticeably lighter device. How much lighter are we talking?

iPhone 12, 13, and 14 all have similar size and shapes to iPhone 12 Pro, 13 Pro, and 14 Pro. The difference in aluminum versus stainless steel frames, however contributes to about an ounce of weight difference.

It’s something people notice in iPhone reviews. After handling an iPhone 14 Pro, the same sized iPhone 14 will feel like a hollow shell in comparison. Titanium still won’t make the iPhone Pro as light as aluminum models. It should lessen the gap though.

With the disclaimer that there are plenty of other variables including camera hardware and battery capacity, I have predictions based on my back of the envelope math. Additional disclaimer: math is not my forte.

iPhone 15 Pro weight predictions

If my numbers hold up, iPhone 15 Pro would be a bit lighter than iPhone 14 Plus. iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, is a tad bit heavier than iPhone 14 Plus. iPhone 15 Pro Max would still be the heaviest in the new lineup, but it could drop by more than half an ounce.

iPhone 146.07 ounces (172 grams)
iPhone 14 Plus7.16 ounces (203 grams)
iPhone 14 Pro7.27 ounces (206 grams)
iPhone 14 Pro Max8.47 ounces (240 grams)
iPhone 15 Pro6.74 ounces (191 grams)
iPhone 15 Pro Max7.80 ounces (221 grams)
Real iPhone 14 Pro specs, predicted iPhone 15 Pro specs

This is the part where I emphasize that my iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max weight predictions will probably be off by enough to remind me not to use math in public.

However, I think these numbers are probably more likely than my original prediction method. I’d say iPhone 15 Pro at 6.27 ounces (178 grams) and iPhone 15 Pro Max at 7.30 ounces (207 grams) is a little too good to be true.

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.