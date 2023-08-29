New IT survey finds that Apple deployments are tied to positive business outcomes

Apple’s growth in the enterprise has been well documented over the years. What hasn’t been well documented is how much Apple deployments contribute to positive business success. In a new survey today released by Kandji, nearly all IT professionals (90%) agree that deploying Apple devices in the workplace delivers positive business advantages

“The Apple in the Enterprise” survey also looks at Apple adoption in comparison to other end-user platforms such as Windows and Android, how Apple devices contribute to employee productivity in a hybrid work environment, the benefits and value that Apple devices drive in uncertainty in the economy, and the opinions of IT professionals for Apple’s security posture.

The survey, commissioned by Kandji and conducted by Dimensional Research, looks at insights from more than 300 IT professionals – including more than 100 C-level (CIO, CTO, CISO, etc.) executives. The survey’s findings include:

76% of large enterprises report an increase in their use of Apple devices in the past year.

57% report that Apple device use is growing faster than other device options.

67% of IT professionals report an increase in employee productivity with Apple devices.

Over half of the respondents report reliability and long lifecycle as major benefits.

Over half of IT professionals surveyed report that iPhone and iPad are better for the productivity and user experience of remote/hybrid employees compared to 15% for Android.

30% of IT professionals report reduced total cost of ownership with Apple adoption.

One of the most compelling statistics in the report is that 76% of IT professionals say that Windows or Android devices are more likely to be targeted in a cyberattack than Apple devices.

Today, more than ever, business leaders must ensure that every decision drives value and results for the organization. And, as Apple devices continue to establish their influential position in the enterprise, they also provide a solution for current corporate situations,” said Adam Pettit, founder and CEO of Kandji. “Apple devices have exceeded the bounds of fulfilling employee enjoyment and are now proven to be a strategic choice for the business. I look forward to seeing their continued growth across enterprises of all sizes.

The entire report highlights the continued popularity among Apple devices with IT professionals but shows that it’s not just about Apple Silicon or that employees prefer macOS. Apple products are secure, drive productivity, and have a reduced TCO compared to other platforms.

Download the entire survey.