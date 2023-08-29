Roborock is celebrating its anniversary with amazing deals

Roborock was founded in 2014, so this year, it’s celebrating its anniversary! The intelligent robot vacuum innovator is celebrating by offering its best sales ever. Check out some of the highlights below, and don’t wait, as these incredible deals are only available from August 29 to September 2.

S8 Pro Ultra

The S8 Pro Ultra is a standout choice for busy people who appreciate clean floors. And if you have kids and/or fur babies, then an intelligent automatic robot vacuum cleaner is a must.

The S8 Pro Ultra is seriously smart because its “ultra” dock empties, washes, refills, and even dries itself.

Its system has an all-new reactive 3D obstacle recognition & avoidance technology and an easy-to-use app control.

It also features the VibraRise® 2.0 + DuoRoller Riser™ Brush + Increased Suction Power (6000Pa) that cleans anything and everything, on any floor, from hardwood to tiles, and even carpets and rugs.

The S8 Pro Ultra is normally priced at $1,599.99. But, in the best deal Roborock has ever offered, the S8 Pro Ultra is now 25% off, and is now priced at $1,199.99 – that’s a $400 savings!

S8 Pro Ultra & Dyad Pro bundle

The Dyad Pro vacuum cleaner makes messy accidents on the floor quickly disappear. Its unique combination of a full-length roller and two front rollers means that it can clean right up to walls in a single sweep. And the rollers are dried with hot air, so there are no lingering odors. With unbelievable 17000Pa suction power, wet and dry messes don’t stand a chance, and it has a fantastic 43-minute battery life.

You can get the the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum & Dyad Pro Vacuum Cleaner in a special bundle. The bundle is orginally $2,049.98. In an exceptional deal, this combo is being offered for 31% off, bringing the price down to $1,399.99 – that’s an enormous savings of $649.99.

Q Revo

The Q Revo is part of Roborock’s Q series, and it’s for people who want to enjoy premium smart robot vacuum features without the premium price tag.

The Q Revo features a maintenance free dock and a unique, new mopping system and a vacuum.

The dock features auto mop washing and drying, auto dust emptying, and auto tank refilling. The mopping system has dual liftable spinning mops and a powerful 5,500 Pa suction.

The Q Revo has reactive tech obstacle avoidance, so it will easily avoid those toys that your cat never tidies up. It won’t get stuck in awkward corners or fall down stairs, because it recognizes those places as “No-go zones.”

And when it comes to cleaning carpets, the Q Revo will vacuum them twice to ensure they’re spotless.

The Q Revo can be controlled with an easy-to-use app.

Q Revo is originally $899.99. But for this special anniversary sale, Roborock has knocked 22% off, so you can get your own Q Revo for just $699.99 – a savings of $200.

Check out these other special anniversary deals on more great Roborock products:

S7 – Normally $649.99, now 44% off at $359.99 with a savings of $290

Q5 – Normally $429.99, now nearly 40% off at $259.99 with a savings of $170

Q5+ – Normally $699.99, now nearly 43% off at $399.99 with a savings of $300

About Roborock

Roborock is an innovator in home robotics and appliances. Every Roborock product has been designed with an eye on solving genuine problems, making life easier for Roborock customers. More than 9.28 million Roborock units have been sold in more than 40 countries.

Photos: Roborock