iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro dummy units show off the most boring color options ever

Earlier this week, we shared new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro renders that offered our closest and most accurate look yet at the color options for each model. Now, new dummy units have surfaced that once again showcase the new colors…and they’re even more boring than we expected.

iPhone 15 colors

Images of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro dummy units were shared on Twitter on Wednesday by Sonny Dickson. The images show a clear look at the five color options for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus alongside the four colors of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

As a refresher, the iPhone 15 will be available in these colors:

Black

Green

Blue

Yellow

Pink

The iPhone 15 Pro will be available in these colors:

Space black

Silver

Blue

Titan gray

The dummy units also once again showcase the USB-C port on all of the iPhone 15 models, alongside the new textured titanium edges of the iPhone 15 Pro. The matte edges and titanium finish replace the glossy stainless steel edges that Apple has used since the iPhone X was introduced in 2017.

9to5Mac’s Take

Apple’s color palettes for iPhones have never been incredibly exciting, especially on the higher-end Pro and Pro Max models. This year, however, things seem like they’ll be especially boring.

Looking at the dummy images shared by Dickson today, I’d say this is the best way to describe the iPhone 15 Pro colors: blue-gray, gray, light gray, and gray. Thrilling stuff, right?

Apple at one point tested and considered making the iPhone 15 Pro available in a gorgeous crimson red color, as 9to5Mac and other sources reported.

My assumption is that Apple simply can’t make the iPhone 15 Pro as vibrant as we would like due to the new titanium design. Apple has to perfect the coating process of the titanium material, something that’s likely more challenging than stainless steel. The company also has to factor in things like yield rates, production time, and costs. With a product that’s manufactured at the scale of the iPhone, these things are incredibly important.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro might excel in some areas – like the switch to USB-C – but the colors might make it the most boring iPhone in years.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon. Donate to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.