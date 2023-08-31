Eve Play brings AirPlay 2 wireless audio to speakers with coaxial/optical/RCA outputs

Ever wish you could AirPlay audio from your iPhone to your amp or powered speakers? Smart home solutions firm Eve is launching a new audio streaming interface that lets you hook up Hi-Fi components to Apple’s Home app and AirPlay 2.

Eve Play for AirPlay 2

Eve Play is a sleek little box that combines a Texas Instruments digital audio converter (PCM5122A) with traditional audio outputs to enable high-quality audio streaming over wifi.

“The powerful digital-to-analog converter with a signal-to-noise ratio of 112 dB guarantees an audiophile sound experience,” Eve says.

Supported outputs include coaxial and optical digital as well as RCA connectors, and Eve Play can network over either wifi or Ethernet for audio streaming stability.

Eve Play is configured in Apple’s Home app so you can assign your connected speakers to a specific room in your house.

AirPlay 2 allows you to wireless beam audio over wifi from your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. AirPlay 2 supports multi-room output so you can play audio from one device to multiple AirPlay 2 speakers including HomePods alongside Eve Play-connected speakers.

Eve Play will launch on November 14 and retail for $149.95.

Thermo Control and Matter

Eve is also introducing a new Thermo Control wireless sensor and controller for its Eve Thermo smart radiator valve. This lets you measure the temperature in the room you intend to heat and not just from the radiator valve’s location.

Eve Thermo Controller features an e-ink display that shows heating status and target temperature, and capacitive buttons let you adjust the target temperature. The €79.95 smart home product launches on November 14.

Additionally, Eve will bring Matter support to the Thermo smart radiator valve through a free firmware update using the Eve iOS app. The update will be available starting November 14.

Adaptive Shading coming to MotionBlinds

Lastly, Eve MotionBlinds are gaining a new feature called Adaptive Shading.

“The Adaptive Shading function available through the Matter firmware upgrade, known from the smart shutter controller Eve Shutter Switch, lets roller blinds with Eve MotionBlinds technology automatically close according to the position of the sun,” says Eve.

“Hyperlocal programming of the Eve MotionBlinds motor is handled by the Eve app for iOS which calculates based on the location and orientation of the window.”

More from Eve on MotionBlinds and Matter below:

Also on November 14th, Eve will release a free firmware upgrade globally, which allows Eve MotionBlinds to be migrated to Matter. Roller blinds with Eve MotionBlinds are already distributed through a growing network of Coulisse resellers listed in the store locator at motionblinds.com/eve. Starting December 5th, they will also sell directly on the Eve Store as the Eve Blinds Collection powered by Eve MotionBlinds. The Eve MotionBlinds Upgrade Kit for Roller Blinds is available at a price of $199.95 on the Eve Store and Amazon.