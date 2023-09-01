 Skip to main content

MKBHD weighs in on the age old question of iPhone VS Android with a satisfying answer

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Sep 1 2023 - 10:04 am PT
Android and iPhone devices

The flame war between smartphone enthusiasts over iPhone and Android and which is superior has gone on for far too long.

Fortunately, Marques Brownlee has found the path to the ultimate truth. In retrospect, maybe I shouldn’t be so surprised that the T-Mobile Sidekick from 2002 was the solution all along.

Either way, MKBHD’s answer is much more satisfying than what Instagram boss Adam Mosseri offered up on Threads recently.

Another timeless question to ponder over the Labor Day weekend: would you rather have to use iOS on a non-Apple phone or Android on an iPhone? For me, I think the answer is still Sidekick…

