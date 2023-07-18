 Skip to main content

Instagram boss says ‘Android is now better than iOS’ in case it wasn’t obvious which side he’s on

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jul 18 2023 - 8:58 am PT
8 Comments
instagram app ipad

What’s one so-called “tech hot takes” held by Instagram’s top boss, Adam Mosseri? “Android’s now better than iOS.” Mosseri’s comment was made on Threads this weekend in response to a question posed by MKBHD, and it naturally has us wondering about how his personal preferences influence Instagram and Threads product roadmaps.

This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates five different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses and schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage, and protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

“This

Mosseri’s comment comes as Instagram and Meta continue to push the launch of Threads, its new short-form microblogging social network akin to Twitter in many ways. Threads is currently only accessible on the iPhone – with a very basic web app – is also available.

Would Instagram have an iPad app if Mosseri himself preferred iPhone over Android? Realistically, Mosseri probably uses iPhone and Android devices on a regular basis and his personal preferences likely don’t set the roadmap for Instagram, and now Threads. Still, chances are if Mosseri himself specifically wanted an Instagram app for iPad and was advocating for such, it would certainly be something higher up on the roadmap.

Back in September 2021, Mosseri addressed the lack of Instagram on iPad and explained that while a dedicated app “would be nice to do,” Instagram has “a lot to do and only so many people, so it hasn’t made the cut.”

A few months later, Mosseri once again addressed the lack of Instagram on iPad.

“It’s still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right now we’re very heads down on other things,” Mosseri explained. “I call these ‘finally features.’ Things like supporting dark mode, scheduled posts, an iPad app, deleting one photo from a carousel, etc.”

The lack of access to Threads and Instagram apps on platforms other than iPhone is frustrating, especially for those of us hoping to use Threads as a replacement for Twitter. So far, Mosseri hasn’t announced any plans to bring Threads (or Instagram) to the Mac or iPad.

Perhaps most frustratingly of all: Instagram specifically opts out of allowing Mac users to run the iPhone version of Instagram and Threads on their Apple Silicon computers. This is one of the best features of Apple Silicon, and the option is enabled by default. This means Instagram went out of its way to opt out.

Follow Chance: ThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram is a social media service owned by Fac…
Threads

Threads

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com