MLS Season Pass price drops to $29 for rest of 2023 season

The price of Apple’s MLS Season Pass has dropped again, reflecting the fact we are approaching the final stretch of the 2023 season. It is now just $29 to subscribe for the rest of the year, or a discounted $25 rate for Apple TV+ subscribers.

The seasonal pricing will cover the remainder of the regular season games (running through October) and the playoffs. The monthly subscription price remains unchanged at $14.99/mo, or $12.99 for TV+ subscribers.

The new pricing goes into effect as of today. When the 2024 season starts next year, these annual MLS Season Pass subscriptions will automatically renew at the regular full season price (which started at $99 back in February), unless cancelled.

Although Apple has not released official subscriber numbers for MLS Season Pass, Apple and MLS executives have indicated that the service has been performing significantly ahead of expectations. The prominence of MLS Season Pass has been boosted significantly since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in July.

In fact, the club owner of Inter Miami boasted that MLS Season Pass subscriptions doubled following Messi’s debut, with increasing English and Spanish viewership.

Apple paid approximately $2.5bn for exclusive streaming rights to the MLS for a decade, through 2032. With insider estimates currently pitting MLS Season Pass at around 2 million subscribers, Apple appears to already be close to breaking even on its ~$250 million annual spend, through a combination of subscription revenue and income from advertising shown during the matches.