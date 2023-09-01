 Skip to main content

MLS Season Pass price drops to $29 for rest of 2023 season

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Sep 1 2023 - 11:23 am PT
0 Comments
Apple MLS Season Pass

The price of Apple’s MLS Season Pass has dropped again, reflecting the fact we are approaching the final stretch of the 2023 season. It is now just $29 to subscribe for the rest of the year, or a discounted $25 rate for Apple TV+ subscribers.

The seasonal pricing will cover the remainder of the regular season games (running through October) and the playoffs. The monthly subscription price remains unchanged at $14.99/mo, or $12.99 for TV+ subscribers.

The new pricing goes into effect as of today. When the 2024 season starts next year, these annual MLS Season Pass subscriptions will automatically renew at the regular full season price (which started at $99 back in February), unless cancelled.

Although Apple has not released official subscriber numbers for MLS Season Pass, Apple and MLS executives have indicated that the service has been performing significantly ahead of expectations. The prominence of MLS Season Pass has been boosted significantly since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in July.

In fact, the club owner of Inter Miami boasted that MLS Season Pass subscriptions doubled following Messi’s debut, with increasing English and Spanish viewership.

Apple paid approximately $2.5bn for exclusive streaming rights to the MLS for a decade, through 2032. With insider estimates currently pitting MLS Season Pass at around 2 million subscribers, Apple appears to already be close to breaking even on its ~$250 million annual spend, through a combination of subscription revenue and income from advertising shown during the matches.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.