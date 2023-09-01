 Skip to main content

SpaceX sending iPhone Emergency SOS satellites to space for Apple partner Globalstar

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Sep 1 2023 - 3:18 pm PT
1 Comment
iPhone 14 Apple satellite connectivity, here’s how you can use it

Nearly a year has passed since Apple introduced the iPhone 14 featuring Emergency SOS via Satellite, allowing users to reach out to emergency services even in areas without cellular coverage. And Globalstar, Apple’s partner in providing satellites for this technology, could soon expand its coverage thanks to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Globalstar partners with SpaceX for Apple’s Emergency SOS

As reported by NOLA.com, Globalstar has signed a $64 million deal with SpaceX to send satellites into space in 2025. The news was confirmed through a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These satellites will play a crucial role in expanding the emergency SOS services provided by Globalstar.

This collaboration isn’t the first between Musk’s company and Globalstar, as SpaceX previously assisted Globalstar in launching a satellite from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, last year.

Notably, the partnership between Globalstar and SpaceX will directly benefit Apple because the iPhone 14 (and soon the iPhone 15) uses Globalstar satellites to enable the Emergency SOS feature.

Emergency SOS via Satellite is currently available in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It works with any iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro model as long as you’re in a location covered by satellite connectivity. And thanks to the new partnership, the coverage could be further expanded soon.

Apple may have more ambitious satellite plans

Last year, a new patent granted to Apple hinted at the possibility that the company’s satellite ambitions could go beyond basic text communication and emergency services.

The patent discusses the transmission of satellite communications data through transceivers and antenna radiators. This includes various types of information, including media content such as streaming videos and television data, as well as voice data like phone conversations and internet data.

Of course, the patent doesn’t necessarily mean that Apple will expand the satellite features on the iPhone, but it does suggest that the company has at least been exploring ways of doing so.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Emergency SOS

Emergency SOS
SpaceX

SpaceX

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.