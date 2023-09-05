‘iOS App Icon Book’ creator launches campaign to ship hardcover dedicated to Mac apps

Designer and app icon connoisseur Michael Flarup is celebrating the Mac, desktop icons, and the designers who make them with a new project called The macOS App Icon Book.

What will ultimately be a digital and hardcover book is currently a well-funded Kickstarter campaign:

The macOS App Icon Book is a beautiful artbook dedicated to preserving the craft of app icon design. It’s a vibrant journey through the art of desktop app iconography for macOS. The book features hundreds of icons created by designers and developers from around the world over the course of more than a decade. […] The book also features artist spotlights, a series of interviews with the humans behind the pixels sharing the secrets behind their craft. Learn how they got into app icon design, and read about their processes and tools.

The macOS App Icon Book project follows the overwhelmingly successful effort to capture the history of iOS icon design in a hardcover book.

The current Kickstarter campaign has already blown way past its goal of $10,788 (it’s approaching $40K at the time of writing), but you’ll still want to get your pledge in before it’s too late. Access to the digital copy is unlocked with a $32 pledge. The physical hardcover is included with a $75 pledge, and backers should expect delivery in January.

The campaign will be live for the next 31 days through Friday, October 6. Higher pledge amounts also include a copy of The iOS App Icon Book in both digital and hardcover versions.

Learn more about the project here.