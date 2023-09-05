 Skip to main content

Apple posts iPhone 15 event video countdown on YouTube

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Sep 5 2023 - 10:34 am PT
You can now join the virtual waiting area for Apple’s iPhone 15 event before it goes live on September 12. Apple posted the livestream video countdown on YouTube today ahead of event kickoff next Tuesday.

Apple officially announced the event date for its next iPhone unveiling last week. While the event will be streamed live online, the format will reflect all recent Apple events that have shifted to pre-recorded and highly produced presentations.

Functionally, the YouTube video link serves mostly to market the iPhone 15 event before it goes live next week. YouTube can notify you when the video goes live, for example, or you can save the link and return to it on Tuesday.

This is also the part of the pre-event ritual where everyone tries to decipher YouTube video tags for greater meaning.

For a thorough rundown on everything we actually expect from the iPhone 15 event next week, catch up on 9to5Mac’s comprehensive overview here.

