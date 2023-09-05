A new all-time low on Apple’s M2 Max Mac Studio is headlining all of today’s best deals at $200 off. It’s joined by the latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro starting from $1,024 to joined these even more affordable 24-inch M1 iMac offers at $900. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s M2 Max Mac Studio falls to new all-time low

B&H is now offering the best price yet on Apple’s new M2 Max Mac Studio. The refreshed form-factor is now arriving at $1,799 to celebrate B&H’s 50th anniversary, with $200 in savings attached from the usual $1,999 price tag. This is still one of the first chances to save on the refreshed, second-generation Apple Silicon machine while also beating previous mentions by an extra $100. It’s a new all-time low, too. While you’ll have to do your shopping over at the authorized Apple retailer Expercom, today’s savings also continues over to some higher-end models that are as much as $440 off elevated configurations. Head below for more.

Apple’s all-new M2 Max Mac Studio comes outfitted with the latest in Apple Silicon that starts with a higher-end 12-core CPU than its predecessor. There’s the same 16-core Neural engine on board, as well as improved performance in the GPU, as well. It sits within the same taller form-factor as before, which enables the inclusion of some added I/O like four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C slots, 10Gb Ethernet jack, and more. If you’re not even thinking about that shiny new Mac Pro, but still need a higher-end machine from Apple, the new M2 Max Mac Studio is easily the best bet, especially with some extra savings attached.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro starts from $1,024

Amazon is now offering a collection of Labor Day discounts that are still live on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. With no refresh planned for 2023, the existing flagship iPadOS experience looks to remain with its crown through late spring next year. In the meantime, the Wi-Fi 512GB iPad Pro now rests at $1,299 to headline the savings. It’s down from the usual $1,399 price tag with $100 in savings attached in order to mark the best price since back in April. There are some extra savings to be had over at Best Buy’s Labor Day sale, though only if you’re one of the retailer’s paid membership holders. We break down what to expect in our feature on Apple’s latest iPad Pro.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature.

Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMacs start from $900

Woot is now offering the best prices yet on Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac as refurbished discounts start at $899.99 shipped. Headlined by the 8-core CPU/GPU model with 256GB of storage, the savings today are down from the usual $1,499 price tag. This clocks in at $599 off, while beating our previous mention by $30 in order to mark the best discount of the year for something with a more official seal of refurbishment attached. There’s a 1-year warranty applying to both the entry-level and elevated models as well as multiple colorways, with the 512GB SSD configuration dropping to $1,049.99 from its original $1,699 price tag. That’s $649 off and one of the best we’ve seen, too.

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 512GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

