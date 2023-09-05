Apple CEO Tim Cook specifically name-checked renowned soccer player Lionel Messi when asked about MLS Season Pass subscriptions, and a new report today suggests that the company enjoyed 110,000 new sign-ups on the day of Messi’s first game.

Apple’s Major League Soccer Season Pass is now believed to have well over 2 million subscribers, and to be playing a significant role in driving Apple TV+ subscriptions …

Apple’s MLS Season Pass

Apple struck a 10-year deal giving it exclusive streaming rights to all Major League Soccer regular season matches, Leagues Cup matches, and more, reportedly paying around $250 million a year for the rights.

By all accounts, the deal has proven a smart one for the company. Back in July, it was reported that the MLS Season Pass had close to a million subscribers. Inter Miami club owner Jorge Mas subsequently tweeted that subscribers had doubled since Messi joined the league, suggesting a new total of around 2 million.

Apple CEO Tim Cook didn’t release any numbers, but did say that the company was very happy with the deal, specifically citing Messi’s role.

We are beating our expectation in terms of subscribers, and the fact that Messi went to Inter Miami helped us out there a bit, and so we’re very excited about it.

A Wall Street Journal report cites analytics data from Antenna in suggesting the instant impact of Messi’s first game.

MLS Season Pass saw more than 110,000 new U.S. sign-ups on July 21, when the Argentine donned a pink jersey for his first match with Inter Miami, up from 6,143 the prior day, subscription analytics company Antenna found. That was a bigger jump than both the day MLS Season Pass became available and opening day of the season.

That also contributed to Apple’s best month for Apple TV+ subscribers, says the report – likely because the subsidized deal effectively reduces the cost of the rest of the content.

Apple sells MLS Season Pass for $12.99 a month or $39 per season to people who also subscribe to Apple TV+ and $14.99 a month or $49 per season to those who don’t.

Antenna CEO Jonathan Carson said the other good news for Apple is that sports subscribers are more loyal.

Viewers who sign up for a streaming service to binge-watch a show tend to do so quickly and then cancel, but sports seasons stretch on for months, which gives the streamer time to show them other programming, Carson said.