Mosyle releases beta access to Apple Watch device management

One of the new features coming to watchOS 10 this fall that should be exciting for IT professionals is the ability to add the Apple Watch to a device management system. One might wonder: Isn’t the Apple Watch a consumer device? It is, but there are plenty of reasons a company might deploy Apple Watches. It could be because of the noise detection for employees working in a warehouse or for doctors wearing them for communication around a hospital. Today, Mosyle is releasing a beta version of its device management system that allows for the onboarding of Apple Watches.

This reaffirms Mosyle’s dedication to providing customers with prompt access to Apple’s innovations and our belief that Apple devices, especially when properly managed and secured, are superior in serving all kinds of organizations and markets, said Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO at Mosyle. Our focus has always been to ensure users have the best possible experience with Apple devices while being fully protected at work or school. Today, we are proud to be the first Apple MDM and security provider to extend this to Apple Watches.

Mosyle’s support for watchOS management is available today to all Mosyle Fuse and Mosyle OneK12 organizations who are testing the beta versions of iOS 17 and watchOS 10. After the beta ends, Mosyle will support the new feature free of charge to all Mosyle Fuse and Mosyle OneK12 customers so customers can immediately enroll their Apple Watches to improve productivity while ensuring devices are adequately protected and managed at work, home, school, and on the go.

9to5Mac’s Take

I think there’s more coming with the Apple Watch here now that Apple is laying the groundwork on adding device management to watchOS. Right now, the iPhone is required for an Apple Watch. In this situation, it must be a supervised iPhone tied to a company’s device management solution, but I suspect in the coming years, we will see the Apple Watch untether away from the iPhone into a stand-alone device. When that happens, it will unlock a host of new use cases for the Apple Watch at home, for kids, and especially in the workplace.