Philips tempts creators with affordable 27-inch 4K display with USB-C, DCI-P3, more

Philips is out with a new Creator Series 4K display that looks to offer a range of valuable features at an affordable $500 price. Coming with this 27-inch 4K monitor is USB-C with 96W passthrough, DCI-P3 support, an IPS Black panel, KVM switch, an I/O hub, and more.

Philips launched the new Creator Series 27-inch 4K IPS Black Display (27E2F7901) that’s aimed at creative pros, prosumers, and more who are looking for a feature-rich display at a fair price.

Naturally, you’re not getting niceties like a metal build or an integrated webcam, but the Creator Series 27-inch 4K boasts a range of impressive features given its $500 price tag.

27-inch IPS Black 4K panel – 3840 x 2160 resolution

98% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB

16:9 aspect ratio

400 nits brightness

60Hz refresh rate

4ms response time

2000:1 contrast

DisplayHDR 400 certified

Calman ready for color calibration

Anti-glare, 3H, Haze 25% finish

USB-C connectivity with 96W passthrough power Inputs: HDMI 2.0 x 1, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, USB-C x 1 (upstream, DP Alt mode, Data, Power Delivery up to 96W, MultiClient KVM switch) Video Output: DisplayPort x 1 USB Hub: USB 3.2, Gen 2 / 10 Gbps, USB-C upstream x 1 (Data), USB-A downstream x 4 (with 1 for fast charge B.C 1.2), USB-C downstream x 1 (Data, PD 15W) Audio out port

Adjustable height, tilt, and pivot

VESA compatible

4-year advance replacement coverage

Price: $500

The Philips Creator Series 27-inch 4K display is available now at Amazon. Here’s a look at the included USB Hub:

9to5Mac’s take

Philips is delivering a lot of bang for the buck with this 4K display.

It goes beyond most monitors in the $500 range with full power for MacBooks, IPS Black, DCI-P3 support, a robust USB hub with solid 3.2 Gen 2 specs, and even a KVM switch.

As mentioned above, you’ve got to be okay with a plastic build and no built-in webcam, but it’s a lot more affordable than Apple’s Studio Display or Samsung’s new ViewFinity S9 which go for $1,600+.

Stay tuned for hands-on details as my colleague Fernando will be testing out this display soon 😁.