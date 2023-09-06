 Skip to main content

Philips tempts creators with affordable 27-inch 4K display with USB-C, DCI-P3, more

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Sep 6 2023 - 12:48 pm PT
Philips is out with a new Creator Series 4K display that looks to offer a range of valuable features at an affordable $500 price. Coming with this 27-inch 4K monitor is USB-C with 96W passthrough, DCI-P3 support, an IPS Black panel, KVM switch, an I/O hub, and more.

Philips launched the new Creator Series 27-inch 4K IPS Black Display (27E2F7901) that’s aimed at creative pros, prosumers, and more who are looking for a feature-rich display at a fair price.

Naturally, you’re not getting niceties like a metal build or an integrated webcam, but the Creator Series 27-inch 4K boasts a range of impressive features given its $500 price tag.

Philips Creator Series 27-inch 4K specs

  • 27-inch IPS Black 4K panel – 3840 x 2160 resolution
  • 98% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB
  • 16:9 aspect ratio
  • 400 nits brightness
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 4ms response time
  • 2000:1 contrast
  • DisplayHDR 400 certified
  • Calman ready for color calibration
  • Anti-glare, 3H, Haze 25% finish
  • USB-C connectivity with 96W passthrough power
    • Inputs: HDMI 2.0 x 1, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, USB-C x 1 (upstream, DP Alt mode, Data, Power Delivery up to 96W, MultiClient KVM switch)
    • Video Output: DisplayPort x 1
    • USB Hub: USB 3.2, Gen 2 / 10 Gbps, USB-C upstream x 1 (Data), USB-A downstream x 4 (with 1 for fast charge B.C 1.2), USB-C downstream x 1 (Data, PD 15W)
    • Audio out port
  • Adjustable height, tilt, and pivot
  • VESA compatible
  • 4-year advance replacement coverage
  • Price: $500

The Philips Creator Series 27-inch 4K display is available now at Amazon. Here’s a look at the included USB Hub:

9to5Mac’s take

Philips is delivering a lot of bang for the buck with this 4K display.

It goes beyond most monitors in the $500 range with full power for MacBooks, IPS Black, DCI-P3 support, a robust USB hub with solid 3.2 Gen 2 specs, and even a KVM switch.

As mentioned above, you’ve got to be okay with a plastic build and no built-in webcam, but it’s a lot more affordable than Apple’s Studio Display or Samsung’s new ViewFinity S9 which go for $1,600+.

Stay tuned for hands-on details as my colleague Fernando will be testing out this display soon 😁.

USB-C

4k

