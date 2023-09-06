 Skip to main content

Siri to gain deep Shortcuts integration in iOS 18, Apple spending millions per day on conversational AI

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Sep 6 2023 - 11:21 am PT
3 Comments
iOS 17 beta 3 adds new voice options to Siri in German

Ace reporter Wayne Ma has a new scoop about a feature likely coming to Siri in iOS 18. The upcoming feature is revealed in a new report that details Apple’s ongoing efforts to invest in conversational AI.

According to the report, we should expect to see Siri gain deeper integration with Apple’s automation tool Shortcuts as part of iOS 18.

The Information says Apple’s Siri team “plans to incorporate language models to let users of the voice assistant automate complex tasks in ways they currently cannot,” like turning the last five photos taken into a GIF with a voice command.

“The new capability is related to Apple’s Shortcuts app, which lets users manually program a series of actions using different apps and is expected to be released alongside a new version of the iPhone’s operating system next year,” per The Information.

Much of the report explores Johnny Giannandrea’s role at Apple since leaving Google several years ago. Part of Giannandrea’s efforts include a 16-person conversational AI team called Foundational Models that’s reportedly spending millions per day on AI computing.

Other teams mentioned in the report include the Visual Intelligence team that develops software to generate 3D scenes as well as team dedicated to “long-term research involving multimodal AI,” The Information reports.

Building on reporting from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg in July, today’s report cites a source who believes Apple’s Ajax GPT large language model is more capable than ChatGPT 3.5. Also of note: code for AXLearn, the training model for Ajax GPT, was recently published on GitHub as an open-source project.

Read the full report from The Information here.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.