Sonos Move 2 debuts with all-day battery life, stereo audio, more

After making its first appearance in a leak last month, Sonos has now officially unveiled the second generation of its portable Move speaker. The new Sonos Move 2 packs 24-hour battery life, more than double the first version, alongside stereo audio support, line-in audio connectivity, and more.

The Sonos Move 2 is available to pre-order starting today for $449.

Sonos Move 2 features and changes

In a press release on Wednesday, Sonos confirmed that the Move 2 packs 24 hours of battery life – up from the 10-hour battery life of the first-generation model. It features a USB-C port that can charge the speaker itself or be used to charge any other device you connect, such as your iPhone.

With the USB-C port on the Move 2, there’s also now support for line-in audio playback. You’ll just need to pick up the Sonos Line-In Adapter, which is a separate purchase alongside the speaker itself.

One of the biggest changes is that the Sonos Move 2 supports stereo output, whereas the initial version could only output audio in mono. Sonos says the Move 2 features a “completely overhauled acoustic architecture” with dual tweeters and a precision-tuned woofer.

The new Sonos Move 2 is also more versatile than its predecessor. You can now integrate the Move 2 into the rest of your Sonos system using Bluetooth. This means that when you play something via Bluetooth on the Move 2, you can sync that playback with the rest of your Sonos setup for multi-room and multi-speaker playback.

The Sonos Move 2 also supports the company’s Trueplay technology, which dials in the best acoustic performance based on the room or environment in which you’re using the speaker.

Given the portable nature of the Move 2, Sonos also continues to tout its durability. “With its ultra durable design and IP56 rating, Move 2 is built to withstand accidental drops, splashes, rain, dirt, and sun,” the company says.

Other tidbits about the Move 2 from Sonos:

Move 2 reduces idle energy usage by more than 40%

Move 2 is available in an Olive colorway as well as Black and White

Concurrent Bluetooth and WiFi capabilities allow for increased flexibility

Integration with AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa, and Sonos Voice Control

Sonos Move 2 pricing and availability

All of these upgrades, however, come at a price. The Sonos Move 2 will retail for $449 when it’s released on September 20. That’s a $50 price increase compared to the first-generation model. You can pre-order the Sonos Move 2 via the company’s website today.

Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for a full review of the Sonos Move 2 in the coming weeks.

