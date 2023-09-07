14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro now $300 off, M1 MacBook Air $650, Belkin 15W MagSafe gear, more

A new all-time low has arrived on Apple’s latest 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro today, landing at $300 off. It’s joined by another macOS experience, which is an even better value. Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air starts from $650 to join this 15W MagSafe charger from Belkin at $94. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro now $300 off

B&H is now offering the best price to date on Apple’s latest 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro. Now dropping the base 512GB Space Gray model down to $1,699, today’s offer arrives after a discount from the usual $1,999 going rate. This amounts to $300 in savings and on top of just beating our previous mention by $50, is the first time we’ve ever seen it drop this low. I personally just upgraded to the M2 Pro MacBook Pro from an M1 Pro model and have been surprised by how snappy the macOS experience is even compared to the previous-generation model. Don’t just take my word for why it’s worth the upgrade.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air starts from $650

Amazon is now offering the second-best price ever on Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air. Dropping to within $1 of the all-time low, the $750 sale price right now takes $249 off the usual $999 price tag. This is the best we’ve seen since back on Prime Day where it dropped just a tad lower. Those who don’t mind going the refurbished route can save even more over at Woot, with a Grade A renewed M1 MacBook Air now clocking in at $650. That’s an extra $100 off a MacBook which is said to be like-new, with a 90-day warranty in tow. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

Belkin’s original 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand now $94

Woot is now offering the original Belkin 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger for $94. Down from its original $150 price tag, today’s offer amounts to over $55 in savings while marking a new all-time low. It’s $8 under our previous mention from back in June, too.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 14, as well as existing iPhone 12 and 13 series devices while taking full advantage of StandBy mode. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that sports a standard charging output, with a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. You can get a closer look at the experience of the original in our hands-on review.

