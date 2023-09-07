 Skip to main content

Apple fixed zero-day exploit used by Pegasus spyware with iOS 16.6.1

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Sep 7 2023 - 2:18 pm PT
0 Comments
apple zero-day exploit spyware

On Thursday, Apple publicly released iOS 16.6.1, which brings no new features but fixes security vulnerabilities, as we previously reported. Interestingly, we now know that iOS 16.6.1 also fixes an exploit used by Pegasus spyware.

Exploit used to inject Pegasus spyware fixed with iOS 16.6.1

As reported by TechCrunch, Citizen Lab – a group that investigates government malware – has found a zero-click exploit on iOS that allows attackers to target victims with NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware. “The exploit chain was capable of compromising iPhones running the latest version of iOS (16.6) without any interaction from the victim,” Citizen Lab wrote in a blog post.

Upon uncovering this vulnerability, Citizen Lab promptly reported it to Apple, which subsequently released a patch to address the issue with iOS 16.6.1. Apple attributed findings to Citizen Lab for bringing the matter to their attention.

“This latest find shows once again that civil society is targeted by highly sophisticated exploits and mercenary spyware,” Citizen Lab explains.

For those unfamiliar, Pegasus was developed with governments and law enforcement agencies in mind. The NSO Group doesn’t sell the spyware to regular users. Still, most of the countries that have purchased Pegasus are known to violate human rights, which puts people like journalists and political opponents in danger.

Back in November 2021, Apple sued NSO Group for creating and distributing the spyware.

Update your devices right now

iOS 16.6.1 is now available for iPhone and iPad users. To update your device, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Because of these important security fixes, we recommend updating your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch devices to the latest versions of their operating systems as soon as possible.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Security

Security
Pegasus

Pegasus

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.