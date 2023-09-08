Apple’s M1 iPad Pro might not be the latest release, but with starting prices from $660, it’s hard to beat. All of today’s best deals are headlined by both 12.9- and 11-inch iPad Pros at up to $349 off and come joined by Beats Studio Buds+ from $100 as well as new all-time lows on Anker’s Prime GaN USB-C Chargers from $45. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $349 on Apple’s 12.9- and 11-inch M1 iPad Pro

Ending the work week, Woot is now offering some of the best prices to date on Apple’s previous-generation M1 iPad Pro models. Since the newer M2 counterparts have launched, these older yet still capable iPadOS machines haven’t been as easy to find in stock or on sale, and now the savings kick off with the 12.9-inch 128GB Wi-Fi configuration at $860. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $1,099, today’s offer clocks in with either of the silver or space gray styles and amounts to $239 in savings. It’s only the fourth discount we’ve seen in 2023 so far, and an all-around rare chance to bring home a still compelling iPadOS workstation at the best price of the year – even if it isn’t the most recent debut.

Even now that the new 2022 model has been around and kicking it as the latest debut from the lineup, the now previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience. Everything comes centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience and its Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less. Dive into our hands-on review.

Anker’s newest Prime GaN USB-C Chargers fall to new all-time lows

Anker’s all-new Prime chargers are now falling to new all-time lows. Courtesy of Amazon, the 100W USB-C GaN Charger now drops down to $64. Normally fetching $85, this charger just launched at the very beginning of the month and is now on sale for only the third time. It had been trending at 10% off around the debut, and is now seeing another chance to save with 25% off. This is a new all-time low. Sporting a 3-port design, the new Anker Prime 100W wall charger packs the company’s latest GaN technology. That lets it fit two USB-C ports and a USB-A slot into a build that’ll fit in the palm of your hand, while still delivering enough power to top off MacBooks, iPads, and other gear. If you’re looking for the charger to score ahead of iPhone 15 debuting next month, this is certainly it.

Plus, the Anker Prime 67W USB-C charger is also down to a new all-time low at $45.

Beats Studio Buds+ fall to $100 all-time lows

Woot is now offering the all-new Beats Studio Buds+ Earbuds for $100 in Grade A refurbished condition. Available across all three styles – yes even the shiny new clear – today’s offer lands from the usual $170 price tag you’d pay for a new pair over at Amazon. It’s $70 off, beating our previous mention by $30, and marking a new all-time low.

Beats Studio Buds+ just launched back in May and arrive as the latest true wireless listening experience from Beats. Notable features include improved ANC and transparency modes, which are complemented by upgraded microphones and the slick designed build. There’s 36 hours of listening for good measure, and everything else you can read about in our hands-on review, though the biggest reason many have been eyeing up these new earbuds is the transparent casing.

