 Skip to main content

GRID offering special discounts on iPhone frames to celebrate its third anniversary

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Sep 8 2023 - 3:37 pm PT
0 Comments
GRID offering special discounts on iPhone frames to celebrate its third anniversary

GRID is a company that repurposes devices like the Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, and MacBook by disassembling them into nostalgic art pieces. The frames have a sleek, modern design that fits well in any home or office. And to celebrate the company’s third anniversary, GRID is now offering special discounts on its products – including iPhone frames – for a limited time.

GRID 3rd anniversary special offers

You may have come across GRID’s frames before. The company offers frames with various Apple products, including the original iPhone, iPhone 4s, iPad mini, and the first MacBook Air. It also has frames featuring other items like Nintendo’s GameBoy and an NES Controller.

My first GRID product was the GRID 4S, which has become a notable decoration in my home. I also took a look back at the evolution of iPhone hardware using GRID frames, highlighting the progression from the iPhone 2G and iPhone 3GS to the iPhone 6 and iPhone 7, in addition to the GRID iPad mini.

The GRID iPad mini follows the same recipe as the company’s other framed devices. This one, however, is quite unique as we’re talking about a product that’s much larger than a phone or smartwatch. Seeing the insides of an iPad is fascinating enough, and having these parts in a frame is even better.

If you’ve never had a GRID frame before or want to increase your collection, there’s a special offer going on with 15% discounts on many of the frames available. For example, GRID 4S is down from $169 to $99. You can also find the GRID Watch for $199 and the GRID 6 Plus for $179.

For those looking for products other than Apple, GRID has frames for Nintendo’s GameBoy Advance and DS Lite and Sony’s PSP – ranging from $179 to $199.

GRID frames

The offer is valid from September 8 through September 10. It’s worth noting that GRID ships the frames to multiple countries around the globe. Check out the GRID website for all the anniversary offers.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

grid

grid

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.