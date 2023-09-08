 Skip to main content

Apple event hype, aluminum iPad Magic Keyboard, cheaper MacBooks rumor

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski  | Sep 8 2023 - 11:49 am PT
Benjamin and Chance discuss the impact of an aluminum Magic Keyboard on the appeal of the iPad Pro, and whether Apple could do more to focus on the education market with cheaper iPad and MacBook models. Apple surprises with an early launch for the visionOS App Store, and we prepare for the iPhone 15 announcement next week with an event-themed #Ask9to5Mac segment.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

