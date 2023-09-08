Apple event hype, aluminum iPad Magic Keyboard, cheaper MacBooks rumor

Benjamin and Chance discuss the impact of an aluminum Magic Keyboard on the appeal of the iPad Pro, and whether Apple could do more to focus on the education market with cheaper iPad and MacBook models. Apple surprises with an early launch for the visionOS App Store, and we prepare for the iPhone 15 announcement next week with an event-themed #Ask9to5Mac segment.
Hosts
Chance Miller
Benjamin Mayo
Links
- Gurman: New Magic Keyboard will make iPad Pro more like a laptop than ever, with aluminum base and larger trackpad
- Apple acquires 50-year-old ‘leading record label’ to bolster Apple Music Classical
- Report: Apple claims iMessage not big enough to fall under purview of EU ‘gatekeeper’ competition law
- Digital Markets Act antitrust law includes Apple’s App Store
- App Store launching on visionOS for developers later this year – 9to5Mac
- Low-cost MacBook to compete with Chromebooks – sketchy report
- Chance on Charlie Chapman’s Launched podcast
